ISL 2019-20: Isaac Vanmalsawma's late goal earns Jamshedpur a point against Chennaiyin

Former Chennaiyin FC winger Isaac Vanmalsawma scored a late equaliser to salvage a point for Jamshedpur FC...

and played out a 1-1 draw in an (ISL) season six clash on Monday at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Nerijus Valskis had put the visitors in front in the 26th minute but Isaac Vanmalsawma's 88th-minute equaliser allowed the Men of Steel to steal a point from Chennaiyin.

Newly-appointed Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle fielded an unchanged starting XI from their previous match while Antonio Iriondo made two changes in the Jamshedpur FC lineup. Mobashir Rahman replaced Jitendra Singh and Sumeet Passi came in place of an injured striker Sergio Castel.

It was an end to end affair right from the start with both teams creating ample goal scoring chances. Farukh Choudhary was the livewire on the right flank for Jamshedpur but Sumeet Passi and CK Vineeth could not match his intensity and failed to convert easy chances.

Chennaiyin made them pay for their profligacy and broke the deadlock in the 26th minute thanks to a strike from Nerijus Valskis. Thoi Singh initiated the move with a short pass for Valskis who immediately squared the ball to Raphael Crivellaro. The Brazilian made a quick turn inside the box and produced a through ball for Valskis who slotted the ball past Chennaiyin custodian Vishal Kaith.

Jamshedpur received a further jolt when Noe Acosta had to leave the field with a dislocated shoulder after a rough challenge from Masih Saighani.

More to follow..