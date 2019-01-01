A late winner from Rowllin Borges ends Bengaluru FC's unbeaten run

The Islanders picked up a vital win to move up to the sixth position on the league table...

FC beat 3-2 in their eighth match of the (ISL) season six on Sunday at the Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Subhashis Bose gave Mumbai the lead in the 12th minute but Mato Grgic's own goal in the 58th minute cancelled their lead. Diego Carlos handed Mumbai the lead once more in the 77th minute but Sunil Chhetri restored parity in the 89th minute from the penalty spot. Rowllin Borges (90+4') then scored at the stroke of full time to hand his team the important win.

Carles Cuadrat named an unchanged starting line-up from Bengaluru’s 1-0 away win against Odisha FC. Modou Sougou entered Mumbai’s line-up at the expense of Raynier Fernandes.

The tempo in the opening minutes was on the higher side, with neither side wasting time in midfield. Bengaluru resorted to breaking into attack through the pace of Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh on the wing. The visitors fed long balls for Bipin Singh to chase on the left flank.

Neither side threatened the opposition custodian before Subhasish beat Gurpreet Singh Sandhu at the near post to provide his side with the lead. Mohamed Larbi delivered a wonderful cross to the former Bengaluru player and the unmarked Subhasish headed it home, forcing a mistake from the Bengaluru shot-stopper in the process.

The hosts’ best chance of the half arrived in the 24th minute when Erik Paartalu fed Udanta with an exquisite ball from midfield. The winger attempted to lob it over Amrinder Singh but could not keep it under the crossbar.

Gurpreet later redeemed himself by stopping Larbi’s spot-kick. The referee pointed to the spot after Juanan Gonzalez brought down Amine Chermiti in the box. But the Bengaluru custodian dived the right way to prevent the Tunisian from extending Mumbai’s lead.