ISL 2019-20: Carles Cuadrat - Individual brilliance made the difference

The Bengaluru FC gaffer also explained his tactical tweaks going into the game...

(ISL) defending champions suffered their second defeat of the season after being outplayed by at the Salt Lake Stadium.

Coach Carles Cuadrat termed the 1-0 defeat a good game of football and admitted that he was unable to tweak his tactics in their favour.

"It was a good game of football. As a coach, you have to make decisions. We were becoming three versus two. We hoped that the defensive switch between Juanan and Rahul would work. I had a chat with my team during half-time and the defenders told me that three defenders were comfortable. But unfortunately, we conceded. Therefore, I tried to change positions and the system.

"We played 4-3-3 and a 4-4-2. Its that kind of a game where the team who scores first wins the match and has a lot of advantage. But as a coach, you have to try different possibilities and I tried that. But unfortunately, it did not work," he said.

David Williams made the difference with a wonderful strike from the edge of the box. Cuadrat maintained that it was the individual brilliance of the shot that made the difference. He also revealed that he expected the hosts to break at the death, having played just four days ago. But unfortunately for the Spaniard, ATK had enough energy in them to hold keep the clean-sheet.

"Everybody is trying to do their job. The strikers were brilliant. The skill of one top player made the difference in today's match.

"ATK played a match just three days ago. We played seven days ago. Moreover, our idea of bringing in Augusto worked well in the last 20 minutes of the first half. I told my players that they will be pushing us in the first 10 minutes of the match. They did so and we conceded much earlier. But again, you know I knew that we would have chances in the closing stages of the match as I told before that ATK played just three days before," he concluded.