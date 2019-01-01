ISL 2019-20: Antonio Lopez Habas - ATK need more tranquility in the closing stages

Unlike other ISL coaches, the ATK boss refused to make any comment on the standard of the referees…

Four years have passed since registered three back to back wins in the (ISL). The last time they achieved such a feat was back in 2015.

Coincidentally ATK’s winning streak in 2015 also came under the tutelage of Spanish coach Antonio Lopez Habas.

Speaking about his team’s red hot form, the Spanish coach said, “I am very happy with the performance. It is better to be first than to be the last. We are in a good position.”

Three out of the four goals scored today came from penalties. While ATK won two, Jamshedpur were awarded one penalty.

Habas though did not want to make any comment on the referee, when he was asked about the penalty decisions. He said, “I can't say anything about the referee. The penalty area is very far from the bench. The first was a clear one. One day it is good and the other day it is not so good.”

After a disappointing start to their campaign, ATK came back strongly and registered three consecutive wins. Commenting on the change in form, Habas said, “There were seven new players in the starting XI. So you need time to gel and solve situations. We need more tranquillity in the closing stages.”

There will be a two-week rest period for the ISL clubs due to the upcoming break. On asked if the half will hamper ATK’s momentum, the Spanish opined, “The gap is for all teams and not just for ATK. So we have to think about the next matches now.”