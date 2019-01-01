ISL 2018-19: Carles Cuadrat - Bengaluru have just one job now, win final

The Spanish coach was elated after taking the Blues to a second successive Indian Super League final...

Bengaluru FC took full advantage of a depleted NorthEast United side, winning the second leg of their 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) semi-final 3-0 on Tuesday.



In the end, the southern side romped to a second successive ISL final with a 4-2 result on aggregate after they were downed 2-1 in the first leg in Guwahati.



Bengaluru head coach Carles Cuadrat had already envisaged the type of game the two sides would play out at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. He said, "I think we did the job from the first minute. We knew that the game will be like this and we were patient with the ball and we were trying to score. We knew they would defend and try to counter-attack.



"It was a typical second leg semi-final where they tried to counter-attack. At halftime, I told the players to keep calm and try scoring because we were creating the chances. We missed three, four clear chances in the first half. In the second half, we scored the first goal and then the other two from counter attacks. Overall I am happy."



Talismanic striker Miku had missed three easy chances in the first half but last season's runners-up were able to score three in the final quarter of the game. "Miku is one of the most talented players in the ISL. He is a very good player. Strikers sometimes create chances and miss chances. You have to be very strong mentally to keep going. He is mentally very strong. He is an experienced player," Cuadrat commented on the Venezuelan's early blushes.



While the second leg of the other semi-final will only take place on Wednesday, it seemed already a given that Bengaluru's opposition in the final would be FC Goa, given their 5-1 lead over Mumbai City going into return leg.



Speaking on the prospect of facing Goa on Sunday, the Spaniard said, "The last time we played against FC Goa at home we won 3-0 but they are a very competitive team. But we are trying to put more numbers in the team as we want to give opportunities to more players. Now we have just one job that is to win the final. The final will be really tough. Goa are a wonderful team."



He continued, "Final is always difficult. It is extremely competitive. We have to make a plan against Goa and stick to our plans. Today our plans worked well. But sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't. We are going to try our best and execute the plans."



Remaining non-complacent for the final, Cuadrat commented, "Final is a completely different story. FC Goa are a very good team with a very good coach. It is great to face them."