ISL 2018-19: Statement win for NorthEast United against floundering Mumbai City

Faced with a must-win tie, Eelco Schattorie's side produced the goods to boost their play-off chances...

Going into Wednesday's clash against Mumbai City, there were questions raised at NorthEast United with regards to their credentials to notch a top-four spot.

They were not unfounded through, given the recent form of the Highlanders. They had just the one win in seven games prior to the Mumbai City match and were at risk of dropping out of top-four. Parallells were being drawn to the way the team crumbled in the third season of the Indian Super League (ISL) and could only finish fifth after bottling it in the second half of the campaign.

With Jamshedpur FC and ATK breathing down their necks, NorthEast had to win against Mumbai City and that is exactly what they did. Not only did they restablish a gap with the chasing pack, they drew level with Mumbai City and climbed to the second spot.

Mumbai City, on the other hand, are in a bit of a mess after three losses in a row. They should have claimed a play-off spot much earlier but have lost their way a bit though their situation is far from being grave.

The difference between the two teams on the night was the approach. Mumbai looked bereft of confidence and were a bit cautious while NorthEast looked positive and full of intent.

That paid off as early as in the fourth minute when Rowllin Borges had the presence of mind to continue his run from midfield into the penalty box. Keegan Pereira also did well to pick him out with a low cross. Borges is very adept at making such runs and he had the composure to finish the move off.

Of course, Mumbai's defence missed two of their best players in the suspended Lucian Goian and Subhasish Bose. Vignesh Dakshinamurthy and Anwar Ali had outings to forget and the former was taken off midway through the half for Mohammed Rafique.

The wings brought a lot of joy for NorthEast, with new recruit Panagiotis Triadis impressing down the left while Reagan Singh and Lalthathanga Khawlhring making some menacing runs down the right.

The second goal stemmed from the right wing, with Reagan's low cross bundled in at the far post by Bartholomew Ogbeche. Eelco Scahttorie's side just controlled the tie throughout, slowing the game down and never allowing Mumbai City a chance to build momentum.

The Islanders look low in confidence while going forward and understandable, given that they have not scored in three matches in a row now. Jorge Costa heavily relies on Rafael Bastos, Moudou Sougou and Arnold Issoko for attacking inpsiration and neither of them looked in the mood on Wednesday, apart from one move started by Issoko that ended with Bastos hitting the woodwork in the first half.

Some serious questions have been raised for Jorge Costa to answer. After a nin-match unbeaten run, they have sucumbed to three losses in a row at a very important time. Can the Portuguese manager help the side turn it around quickly? Probably, all Mumbai need is a win from their remaining two matches. Can they get that?



The situation is the same for NorthEast United but given the way they played on Wednesday, they will back themselves to get that win.