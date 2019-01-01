ISL 2018-19: Manchester City in advanced talks to invest in Mumbai City FC

There could be an eighth club coming under the wings of City Football Group, the owners of Manchester City

The owners of , City Football Group (CFG), are on the lookout to invest in Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Mumbai City FC.

Goal can reliably state that the City Football Group have been in advanced talks with Mumbai City FC to invest in the ISL club which is currently owned by Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and Bimal Parekh, who is a well known chartered accountant and Bollywood film producer.

The City officials were also in for the first home game of Mumbai City this season.

Besides the champions, the group has under its wings ( ), Melbourne City FC (A-League), (LaLiga), Club Atletico Torque ( ) and Yokohama F. Marinos (J.League).

CFG also recently bought shares in Chinese third-tier side Sichuan Jiuniu.

CFG officials were in last year and had even attended an ISL game between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City. They were present in the country for about 10 days and termed India as a 'land of opportunity'.

CFG's CEO Ferran Soriano said, "With all these developments we have to be patient."

"We have some interest in some markets and countries where there is a genuine football passion and opportunities, like , but also India. So there might be other opportunities in Asia," he added.

"We've been looking at India for nearly two years now. I'd say this year we'll end up doing an investment in India."

The plans of the CFG expansion seem big, as explained by Soriano. "As we see it now, there is a natural pace of growth that we will follow that takes us to more than seven teams, but not 100 teams," said the former vice-president.

"I cannot see 10 years ahead but the group might have two or three teams more. Is this going to change in five years and we're going to have more? Maybe, I don't know that.

"But to complete the vision that we had six years ago, I think we will have maybe two or three clubs more."

Mumbai City FC, coached by former international Jorge Costa, has reached the play-offs of the ongoing ISL season.