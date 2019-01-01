ISL 2018-19: Jorge Costa - Mumbai City should have played better

The Portuguese manager faced consecutive defeats for the first time this season...

League leaders a fortnight ago, Mumbai City slumped to their second defeat on the trot in the 2018-19 Indian Super League (ISL) in a 1-0 loss to Jamshedpur on Friday.



The Ranbir Kapoor co-owned team started off on the backfoot in the rain and remained second best throughout the ninety minutes in what could be termed as a scruffy game of football.



Mumbai City head coach Jorge Costa made his displeasure evident after the match. He said, "One team was allowed to play and the other team was not allowed to play. We should have played better, we should have had more confidence.



"From the first minute, it was difficult. We were playing against a team which is very dangerous from free-kicks and corner. They have scored from a free-kick today. I am not giving an excuse but we should have played better."



The former FC Porto player demanded a comeback from his team when they host NorthEast United on Wednesday at home. He also believed that his side were capable of putting up a much better show than what was on display at the Jharkhand city.



"I want to say that we can play football. I watch every game of ISL and I know the difference between our team and all the other teams," he concluded.



Mumbai City remained second on the league table with 27 points with only three rounds of games remaining.