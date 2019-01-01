ISL 2018-19: FC Goa's Ahmed Jahouh - I enjoy playing passes and making tackles

The 30-year-old loves to do the dirty work for his side...

Ahmed Jahouh has been an integral member of the Sergio Lobera-led FC Goa side which has qualified for the play-offs for the second season running.

The Moroccan midfielder has been amongst the most impressive players in the league. In his 17 appearances in the ongoing ISL season, Jahouh currently leads individual statistics for the most number of touches (1560), passes (1300) and tackles (102).

"I played under this coach (Lobera) before (at Moghreb Tétouan). I know what he wants and also now I have the experience of playing in . I know football in and I know more players. I think this year has been better for me," he expressed to Goal.

FC Goa have built a reputation for playing an attractive brand of football and are arguably the most entertaining side to watch. While their defence was under the scanner for most of last season, this time around they have been defensively solid.

"The team’s defence has been very good because all the players are defending as a team and not only the defenders. At least seven to eight players are defending at one time. Last year there were some problems. This year coach has corrected this," he said.

Jahouh explained that he has the most touches in every game he plays thanks to the confidence his team-mates have in him.

"I feel good because my team-mates also have a lot of confidence in me in terms of playing the ball to me. They want to pass the ball to me because they know that I will give a good pass after that. This gives me more passes. Touches, because I play in the middle. If you see, in all the teams the defensive midfielders touch the ball more," he reasoned.

Standing at 6 feet 2 inches, the former Raja Casablanca player loves to get in and throw a tackle or two in order to win back possession.

"I enjoy doing it. It's the same as a striker enjoying goals. I enjoy playing passes and making tackles."

"I feel extra responsibility and don’t feel any pressure because we only play football. The team and coach has given me this job and I try to give my best on the pitch," Jahouh concluded.