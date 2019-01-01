ISL 2018-19: Dhanpal Ganesh signs new three-year deal with Chennaiyin FC

The local fan favourite has been rewarded with a long-term deal by the defending champions...

Dhanpal Ganesh has signed a new three-year contract with Chennaiyin FC which will see the midfielder’s tenure at the Indian Super League (ISL) extended until May, 2022.

The Chennai-born local fan favourite is currently sidelined with a long-term knee injury he sustained in pre-season but was delighted to have extended his stay with the defending ISL champions.

“I am delighted to have renewed my contract with my home club. Chennaiyin FC have showed tremendous faith in me despite my knee injury, and I cannot wait to get back to the pitch and repay that faith. I also owe a lot of gratitude to my fans and followers, who have kept encouraging me while I continue my recuperation on the sidelines,” Ganesh stated after signing the new contract.

“This season has not gone to plan yet, however we will focus ahead and aim to bounce back stronger in 2019 with plenty to play for including our historic Asian Cup campaign," he added.

The 24-year-old was a vital cog in the side’s title-winning campaign in 2017-18, making 17 appearances over the course of the season while chipping in with two goals.

Head coach John Gregory welcomed the development and hoped for a quick return from injury for the midfielder.

“There is nothing more endearing to the fans than their local boy committing his future to the club. Ganesh is an integral part of our squad and we are eagerly awaiting his return from injury. This is the perfect New Year present. He is progressing well and is raring to go out on the pitch and continue from where he left off last season,” the Englishman declared.

The defending champions are currently languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win in 12 matches and will be hoping Ganesh can make a recovery by the time the league resumes again after the completion of the AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Asian Cup.