ISL 2018-19: Josep Gombau satisfied with Delhi Dynamos' display against Kerala Blasters

The Delhi Dynamos boss was happy that his team resumed the ISL with a win over Kerala Blasters at home…

Delhi Dynamos registered their second successive win in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Thursday as they beat Kerala Blasters 2-0 at home.

Gianni Zuiverloon (28’) and Rene Mihelic (90+4’) were on target to guide Delhi to a smooth win over Kerala Blasters.

Speaking about the match, Delhi coach Josep Gombau said, “I am satisfied with the result and happy because it was important for us to restart the ISL by winning a game. The team did well and overall, I am satisfied.

“For us, it was important as it was the first win at home. All the boys wanted to win the game. It was good to win it in front of our fans. Tomorrow (Friday) we will recover and then we have two more days to prepare for the game against FC Goa which is on Monday.”

When asked how the Spanish coach utilised the long break to make changes in the tactics and strategy, he opined, “Honestly I think we deserved to win before also. In many of the previous matches, we deserved to get the three points. In the last game before the break we won against Chennaiyin and now we have won again so this is good. There were not many changes. Few players came in. Pritam (Kotal) went to ATK. After that, we had some injuries and I made some changes in the formation.

“Every opposition is different and it also depends on the players who are available. Today we played three at the back and this something we trained during the break. We don’t have so many players at the back. Mohammad Sajid Dhot was not 100 per cent. Also, Martin (Crespi)is coming back from an injury."

On new recruit Ulises Davila’s performance, Gombau opined, “I think Ulises (Davila) did very well. He is a very humble guy. We are all very happy with him not just on the field but off the field too. All the boys are happy for him. For me, he is a very good player.”