ISL 201819: Carles Cuadrat - Finals bring out special performances

Carles Cuadrat suggested that they have learned their lesson from last season’s final and will not repeat those mistakes this time…

play their second consecutive (ISL) final on Sunday against and will hope to bag their maiden title.

Like last season, The Blues have had a brilliant run in the league and finished at the top of the table in the league stage. They had registered wins in both the league games against FC Goa which include a 3-0 drubbing in Bengaluru.

But Bengaluru FC boss Carles Cuadrat is treating the final as a different game and suggested that results in the league games will have no impact in the final match.

He said, “I don't think the previous games or the results should give us confidence because this is a final and it is a completely different situation.”

Caudrat refused to call themselves as favourites in the final and pointed out the various similarities Goa and Bengaluru have.

“I think both teams, Goa and us, have a lot of quality in midfield. The battle will be about possession and about how dangerous the top strikers, that both teams have, can be. They have Corominas, we have Miku. They have Brandon and Jackichand, we have Sunil and Miku. It's going to be an exciting clash.

“I don't see our team as being favourites. There are a lot of factors involved in finals, and both these teams have arrived with very similar numbers.

Both teams had the same number of wins, draws and losses. They have scored more goals, but we missed Miku, with whom we may have had more goals .I think both teams are favourites for this title, and that is because both teams have quality players and play good football,” said the Spaniard.

Cuadrat further mentioned that he wants his players to ease out before the final and not let the pressure of winning get into the team.

He said, “I know my players. They are eager to play for titles, and they are eager to win trophies. I want them to be calm, to play well and to manage the game in a way that will help us, instead of putting us under pressure.

“Finals, in general, bring out special performances. It happens all over in the history of football. Some players shine spectacularly in the big games.”

The Spanish coach mentioned that they have learned their lesson from last season’s final defeat against . “Last season was a lesson, we played good football throughout the season, but lost the final, the most important game of the season, through two set-pieces.

When they scored one of those goals, Dimas was injured and we missed him in the corner. What I am trying to say is that you can plan a lot of things, but there are dynamics in the game that take it elsewhere,” said Cuadrat.