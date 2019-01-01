ISL 2018-19: Sergio Lobera - Goa were overconfident against Bengaluru

FC Goa boss Sergio Lobera believes his team will bounce back and do well in the play-offs....

FC Goa suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Bengaluru FC on Thursday at the Kanteerava Stadium.

Goa boss Sergio Lobera blamed the team's overconfidence for the heavy defeat. He said, "I think the fact that Bengaluru went one man down was bad for us as we became overconfident. We thought it would be easier.

“We know that they are a team that’s good on the counter. But we were overconfident because we were man up and hence neglected their strength. We hope to play the finals against Bengaluru if we qualify.

“The last 4-5 minutes were the worst for me as Goa coach. I think we managed badly. We lost the ball and they were recovering it easily. The first goal? We can never concede from a set-piece. It was a big mistake. We had chances to come back, but the second goal came immediately. I want to congratulate Bengaluru as they were better."

On his team's performance against Bengaluru, the Spanish coach opined, “It’s true that we had many chances in the second half. I’m not happy with the way we created them as that’s not the style. We played as if it was an open game. We were not creating chances through possession. We should not be going away from our philosophy.”

Lobera also mentioned that his team will overcome the defeat and be motivated for the playoffs. “I have told them that 45 minutes won’t change the idea that I have of them. I’m proud of this team and what we have done. We are excited about the semis and we will keep working," said the FC Goa boss