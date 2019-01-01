ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC's Juanan Gonzalez - Ferran Corominas' kryptonite

The Spanish defender has come out on top against the top-scorer both the times this season ...

are all set to face in what would be their second successive finals of the . No team have scored more goals than Goa in the league phase of the tournament and the Blues will have to be at their defensive best to stop the Guars from going on a rampage in Mumbai.

ISL’s top goal-scorer from two seasons, Ferran Corominas, has been in unstoppable form. Luckily for Bengaluru, the Spaniard’s kryptonite stands in the heart of their defence – Juanan Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has been Bengaluru’s unsung hero in the past couple of seasons now. His positioning and space has facilitated coach Carles Cuadrat's inclination to play a high defensive line.

This season, he has managed to win a tackle a game on an average, block a shot per game and make a crucial interception about once in two games. One thing is clear - Juanan will have to be at his best to help Bengaluru stop Corominas.

Corominas – on the other hand – scored a hat-trick against Bengaluru when the two teams clashed for the first time last season. Ever since, he has failed to score a single goal in over 270 minutes. This statistic should come as a concern to the Gaurs, given their talisman is on a slump against the team they will be squaring off against in the finals.

It does not stop there for the Spaniard. Corominas has failed to register a single shot on target against Bengaluru this season. In about 180 minutes, Juanan ensured that the 36-year-old never found the ball in a promising situation.

Over two fixtures, Corominas has managed to complete just two dribbles. But failed to produce anything significantly threatening. Credit must go to Juanan for keeping Coro tied and isolated for most parts of the game.

Coro has visibly struggled against a defence led by Juanan, especially failing to get involved in the match in any capacity. In fact, the 3-0 defeat Goa suffered against Bengaluru recently was Goa's, and Coro's, worst performance of the season. He will have plenty to prove against Juanan.

The battle between Juanan and Corominas will surely be a crucial one which can shape the outcome of the match.

However, a player with Corominas’s quality can’t be underestimated and he could make the difference by getting the better of Juanan in the game that matters the most.