Is Renard to be sacked? An extraordinary meeting at the Saudi Football Federation

An extraordinary meeting was held at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in the last few hours, just a few hours after the end of the international break this March.

The Saudi national team lost both of their matches during the break, first to Egypt by a 4-0 scoreline, then to Serbia by two goals to one, which has left Frenchman Hervé Renard, the manager of the ‘Green Falcons’, under fire, with calls for his dismissal.

The Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah reported that Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, held a meeting on Thursday attended by Saleh Al-Daoud, manager of the Saudi national team, and Mohammed Al-Hamid, administrative director of the Saudi national teams.

The newspaper explained that this is the second such meeting held by the Saudi Football Federation since the start of the current 2025–2026 season, despite it nearing its conclusion.

Read also... Jesus: The Saudi national team approached me... and this is my stance on leading them at the World Cup

However, the newspaper did not mention any discussion regarding Renard’s future, as the meeting was limited to reviewing the latest developments in the Saudi national team’s technical and administrative programme for the coming period.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has confirmed on more than one occasion that there is no intention to dismiss Renard from his post as head coach of the Saudi national team before participating in the 2026 World Cup finals in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The "Green Falcons" are in Group H of the World Cup, alongside Spain, Uruguay and Cape Verde, with the top two teams qualifying directly, along with the eight best third-placed teams from the 12 groups.