Is Flashback Zlatan Ibrahimovic the biggest bargain on FIFA 19?

EA Sports has released yet another throwback card on Ultimate Team that has turned pro players' heads, including Fnatic Roma's Zimme

While everybody has been getting excited over the new Team of the Year cards on FIFA 19 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released another card which could turn out to be the best bargain in the game.

LA Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has received an amazing Flashback card which celebrates his own TOTY card from back in FIFA 14. Ibrahimovic already had the highest-rated base card from MLS (85 overall) and now has the highest-rated card from the league too.

The 92-rated card is monstrous with 84 pace, 91 dribbling, 94 shooting, 87 passing and 92 physicality as well as a four-star weak-foot and more importantly, five-star skills.

Ibra has unbelievable in-game stats in the 90s - 92 positioning, 94 finishing, 98 shot power, 94 volleys, 97 penalties, 92 free-kicks, 92 curve, 99 heading, 99 strength and 99 aggression. Only his defending, balance and stamina are not in the greens.

This calibre of card would usually require you to pay out a ridiculous amount of coins, around half a million coins. Yet, this Flashback card is available through a small Squad Builder Challenge which will only cost you around 180,000 coins. SBCs require you to build a few squads that meet strict requirements before giving all of the cards in those squads to earn your rewards.

To get your hands on Flashback Ibra, you will have to build two teams. First is the Blagult challenge which requires a team with at least one Swedish player and two Team of the Week cards with a minimum of 80 chemistry and a team rating of 84 while using a maximum of four players from the same league. This can be completed for around 81,000 coins.

The second challenge is Les Parisiens and costs slightly more at around 97,000 coins. This one requires at least one Paris Saint-Germain player with a maximum of four players from the same nation while maintaining 85 chemistry and team rating.

If you're still somehow not convinced over this card, realise that it has the seal of approval from Fnatic Roma's professional FIFA player Simon 'Zimme' Nystedt. The Swedish pro was delighted to see his fellow countryman receive another special card.

He said: "The Swedish GOAT is finally playable again! I did his SBC instantly when he got released and I've used him as a super-sub in the qualifiers already. He's been decent there so I'll see if I'm going to use him at some events this year or not."