Is Arsenal target Emmanuel Dennis good enough for Europe’s elite?

Speculation around the Nigeria international simply won't go away, but does he have the quality to make an impact at a higher level?

The bigger the has become, the greater the emphasis on the concept of 'clutch' has grown.

Nothing quite captures the imagination in the same way, or draws eyes quite like Europe’s showpiece. The World Cup is a global fiesta of football, but national teams can be short on tactical coherence, and the star performers are more evenly distributed. The Champions League is where the best truly strut their stuff in expensively assembled teams, without the strain of an entire season tensing up thighs and calves.

As such, it is not unusual to see objectively great players called into question on the basis of their record in the competition.

As an instance, consider the manner in which a striker like Edinson Cavani, all-time top-scorer for Paris Saint Germain and without a doubt one of the finest strikers of the last decade, has been reduced to a compilation of misses on Champions League nights.

This phenomenon will, of course, work in the opposite direction: an unknown or unproven player will, on occasion, find his status elevated on the back of a star turn in the competition. This is likeliest if said player is employed by a club outside of Europe’s top five leagues, and so is not as accessible to the viewing public week-on-week.

For international and forward Emmanuel Dennis, that one game came, helpfully, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

His two-goal turn against , along with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style celebration that chafed against the still-raw wound of the Portuguese player’s departure, drew eyes and ears. Overnight, Dennis became a transfer sensation.

Since then, he has been linked with a host of teams in the major European leagues. If you go by the rumours – often a bit of a fool’s errand, in all honesty – the likes of Internazionale, , , and have expressed a keen interest in his signature this summer. In January he also seemed set to leave, and there were reports that the speculation had unsettled him somewhat.

It is easy enough to see why, for a certain calibre of team, the ability to make an impression under the hot lights would be admirable. Not that that is all there is to him, of course; Dennis has tremendous speed, and is a decent dribbler. He has also spent some time playing at wing-back, so he is hardly one to shirk his duties to the collective in terms of defensive endeavour and overall application.

However, in evaluating the idea that the 22-year-old has the ability to make a difference at the elite level on a consistent basis, it is a good idea to revisit the night when he made his big splash.

First of all, for all that he scored twice in the eventual 2-2 draw, Dennis was, on the whole, one of the game’s worst performers. Stationed upfront in a 3-5-2 alongside international Percy Tau, he constantly gave up possession due to poor decision-making, electing to dribble at sub-optimal times and also being loose with his passing.

Then there was the nature of the finishes for the goal themselves: on both occasions, he looked for all the world like a newborn foal falling down a flight of stairs, and seemed to catch Thibaut Courtois out precisely due to his unorthodox execution.

Perhaps his most impressive contribution on the night, from start to finish, was a blistering run through the Real Madrid backline in the second half.

That time, he kept his footing and drew a save from Courtois after going clear.

There is a lot to like about Dennis. His speed is close to impossible to live with when he gets going, and he does have quick enough feet to bamboozle full-backs on occasion. However, the cons pile up – he makes poor decisions, is hit-and-miss as a finisher, and is extremely streaky: following his brace against Real Madrid last October, he scored three goals in his next 19 appearances.

He then scored in the defeat to with a cool lob, perhaps proving the point: when it comes to evaluating players, their average level of performance, as opposed to the highs, offer the best indicator.

For what he is able to offer on a weekly basis, last term he scored five goals in 20 league appearance for Brugge as they won the title. If he remains at the club, he will do well to improve that ratio and, in doing so, become the more rounded player after whom all of Europe would justifiably thirst.