IOC to 'take next step in scenario-planning' for Tokyo 2020 Games amidst coronavirus crisis

The organising committee made it clear there was no prospect of the games being cancelled and pointed out the logistical issues of moving them

A decision on whether or not to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, due to take place in July, will be taken in the next four weeks as the executive board mulls several options.

The board say they are stepping up “scenario-planning” in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that is playing havoc with life worldwide, leading the cancellation or postponement of most of global sport.

They acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic was in flux and in some places rapidly worsening.

They did rule out cancelling the games altogether though, saying that wouldn’t “help anybody”

“There is a dramatic increase in cases and new outbreaks of COVID-19 in different countries on different continents,” said an official statement.

“This led the EB to the conclusion that the IOC needs to take the next step in its scenario-planning.

“The IOC EB emphasised that a cancellation of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would not solve any of the problems or help anybody. Therefore, cancellation is not on the agenda.

However, the board pointed to improvements in the situation in , and to several logistical challenges in rescheduling such a massive global event.

“There are significant improvements in Japan [in terms of the coronavirus] where the people are warmly welcoming the Olympic flame,” the statement continued.

“This could strengthen the IOC’s confidence in the Japanese hosts that the IOC could, with certain safety restrictions, organise Olympic Games in the country whilst respecting its principle of safeguarding the health of everyone involved.

"A number of critical venues needed for the Games could potentially not be available anymore. The situations with millions of nights already booked in hotels is extremely difficult to handle, and the international sports calendar for at least 33 Olympic sports would have to be adapted.

“These are just a few of many, many more challenges.”

Earlier on Sunday the head of the Spanish FA, Luis Rubiales, called on the IOC to reschedule the games, saying that sport must take a back seat to dealing with the pandemic.

"Sport is our reason for being, but now it must be in the background,” Rubiales, a former player, said.