International friendly: Brazil begin preparations for Super Eagles clash
Roberto Firmino’s ninth-minute strike was erased by Famara Diedhiou’s penalty late in the first half as the South Americans were held to a 1-1 draw by Senegal on Thursday.
They face three-time African champions, Nigeria on Sunday as they continue their buildup for 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign.
In their bid to ensure victory, coach Tite’s team had some drills at the National Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.
#SeleçãoBrasileira já iniciou a preparação para o segundo jogo de outubro, dessa vez contra a Nigéria. Vem ver como foi a atividade! pic.twitter.com/3pSGAgzOYb— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 11, 2019
#SeleçãoBrasileira voltou aos trabalhos, já de olho no duelo contra a Nigéria!— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) October 11, 2019
Fotos: @lucasfigfoto / CBF#JogaBola #GigantesPorNatureza pic.twitter.com/mfrooWicDP
Nigeria are facing Brazil for the second time ever at the senior level, with their first meeting in 2003 ending in a 3-0 defeat at the National Stadium, Abuja.
The tie is expected to strengthen Gernot Rohr’s side for November’s Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixtures with Benin Republic and Lesotho.