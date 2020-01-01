International football returns to Africa: African Football HQ

The international break is the sole focus of this week’s episode of AFHQ

After 11 months without senior international football, Africa’s national teams return to action with a series of tantalising friendlies this week.

There are some superb match-ups, including all-African affairs like vs , vs Mali, vs Namibia and vs Namibia.

Similarly, we’ve got some fascinating cross-continental clashes, with North African champions facing reigning holders Les Fennecs in a mouth-watering showdown.

More so than usual, there are plenty of intriguing subplots, with a series of new head coaches overseeing their first international break, and numerous new faces being handed their maiden international call-ups.

Cyriel Dessers and Chidera Ejuke (both of Nigeria), Tariqe Fosu and Alexander Djiku (Ghana), Clarke Oduor (Kenya) and Franck Evina ( ) are just some of the new arrivals, and their international debuts should be hotly anticipated by their respective supporters.

The swathe of new faces in the African game could also help fans of the continent’s sport get over the loss of some of the dual-national players who have ultimately opted to represent European sides.

Adama Traore made his debut against on Wednesday evening, while Bukayo Saka has also been called up for his maiden international window with …essentially ending his prospects of playing for the Super Eagles.

While nothing competitive is at stake during this international window, the continent’s head coaches—including new or returning faces such as CK Akonnor, Patrice Beaumelle and Milutin Sredojevic—will recognise the value of this break as an opportunity to get their sides in shape ahead of the intense challenges to come across 2021.

Beaumelle, taking over at the having previously been part of the Elephants team that won the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations under Herve Renard, has already made a bold move by recalling the legendary Gervinho to the fold.

Micho, by contrast, has already laid down the law with Zambia, repealing the invitation to two players who missed their deadline to arrive in camp.

Will his measures help the Chipolopolo rediscover their previous glories?

It’s been a long time coming, but finally, international football has returned to Africa…and we can’t wait!