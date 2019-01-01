'Inter would become devastating with Dzeko and Lukaku' - Former Italy forward Vieri evaluates transfer targets

The former Azzurri forward has given his thoughts on both sides of San Siro, but believes Inter could be set to sign Serie A's best striker

Former striker Christian Vieri believes Antonio Conte’s side would be difficult to stop should they add Edin Dzeko and Romelu Lukaku to their ranks.

Nerazzurri have been linked with the striking duo in recent weeks, with the Bosnian thought to cost €13 million (£12m/$15m) while the Manchester United forward would prove more difficult as he has been valued at £75m ($94m).

Vieri, who knows a thing or two about finding the net in an Inter shirt having scored 123 goals in 190 appearances from 1999-2005, was full of praise for both players.

"I did not need to watch vs to discover Dzeko,” he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He is the most complete striker in Italy: he is very strong physically, he has good technique, heading ability and he kicks very well with both feet.

"He scores and he scores well, with him and Lukaku, Inter would become devastating.”

Dzeko has enjoyed a highly prosperous spell in with since joining from in 2015, netting 87 goals in 179 games across all competitions for the club.

Meanwhile, despite having a season regarded as not one of his best for the Red Devils, Lukaku scored 12 goals in 32 appearances.

Vieri has had the unique experience of donning shirts on both sides of San Siro, moving from Inter to for a brief spell during the 2005-06 season.

Another topic on the former Italy international’s mind was the striking situation on the red and black half of Milan, who began the season with Gonzalo Higuain up front before signing Krzysztof Piatek in January.

The Polish striker went on to become Milan’s top-scorer for the season with 11 goals in 21 appearances across all competitions.

“Here with us [Higuain] scored a mountain of goals,” added Vieri.

“He was not happy in Milan for many reasons, and in a few months it was impossible to adapt to English football with .

“If I were a sports director I would bet with my eyes closed on Higuain.

"[Piatek] is a fighter, he is hungry and he scores goals. Milan must start with him".