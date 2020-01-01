'Inter should sign Cavani and Werner' - Pirelli boss urges club to go big in transfer market

Marco Tronchetti – CEO of the club's shirt sponsor – advised the Nerazzurri to chase the two star strikers

Pirelli chief executive Marco Tronchetti wants to sign star Timo Werner and 's Edinson Cavani amid doubts over Lautaro Martinez's future with the club.

Inter forward Martinez has been heavily linked to champions , who have reportedly set to chase a big-money move after identifying the international as the ideal long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

According to reports, Antonio Conte's Inter have put together a list of potential replacements, including target Werner and soon-to-be free agent Cavani, as the club would look to replace Martinez should he leave.

More teams

Inter already have Romelu Lukaku at the club, with the Belgian brought in last summer as forward Mauro Icardo went to Paris Saint-Germain on loan.

Tronchetti – CEO of Pirelli who are Inter's shirt sponsor – advised the Nerazzurri to chase Werner and Cavani should the club be forced to sign a replacement for Martinez this summer.

"For example, we left Inter with a 'regista' who was supposed to change the team in [Christian] Eriksen," Tronchetti told Gr Parlamento.

"Cavani's been able to do extraordinary things and I hope he can repeat them in Nerazzurro. In Serie A there are other expert players, above all Cristiano Ronaldo, who are proving to be great champions. Age is not a limit, he [Cavani] can be a good choice.

"It's clear that selling Lautaro would hurt, but with Cavani and Werner we could be stronger than with Lautaro and [Mauro] Icardi, especially if Eriksen returns to his form."

Martinez had scored 16 goals in 31 matches across all competitions before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues below

Werner bagged a hat-trick for Leipzig in their 5-0 rout of in the on Sunday, taking his tally for the season to 30 goals in 38 appearances.

Cavani – who has been linked to La Liga's and clubs in – had netted four goals in 14 games before PSG were declared champions after the season was cut short.

The 33-year-old forward scored seven goals in all competitions for PSG in 2019-20.