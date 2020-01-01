Inter Milan boss Conte provides injury update on Victor Moses

The ex-Nigeria international has fully recovered from his injury problems and could play a part when his side takes on the Bull at Giuseppe Meazza

Milan manager Antonio Conte revealed Victor Moses is raring to return to action after recovering from an injury.

The 29-year-old forward last featured for the Black and Blues in their 6-0 victory over Brescia, where he played for 69 minutes before his replacement.

The versatile player has now missed his side’s last two games, against and Hellas Verona, owing to a thigh problem.

Conte has provided an update on the injury of the former international ahead of their game against on Monday evening.

“Moses is doing well: he’s fully recovered and raring to go, and we'll make sure to make the right call together with the player and the medical staff,” Conte told the club website.

The former Nigeria international joined Inter temporarily in January from Premier League side after cutting short his 18-month loan with Turkish Super Lig club .

His move to the San Siro outfit saw him reunite with his former coach Conte, under whom he enjoyed success at Stamford Bridge.

Since teaming up with Inter, the former player has made 12 appearances across all competitions, including seven in Serie A.

Moses has now featured for five different clubs on loan since joining Chelsea from Championship side Athletic in 2012.

Besides Inter Milan, the former Super Eagles winger has played for , , and Fenerbahce.

The Black and Blues are winless in their last two games which have seen them drop to the fourth spot on the table with 65 points from 31 games, behind , and .

Should he get to play against Ola Aina’s Torino, Moses, who had 38 caps for the Super Eagles before his retirement from international duty, will hope to help his side bounce back to winning ways in the encounter.