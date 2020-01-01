‘Inter haven’t signed half of Real Madrid!’ – Conte bites back at transfer critics amid Eriksen & Giroud talk

The Serie A title hopefuls have been linked with a number of players in the January window, but their manager says all deals done have been necessary

head coach Antonio Conte has bitten back at critics of his scramble for fresh faces during the January transfer window, pointing out that his side have not “signed half of ”.

The title hopefuls have been busy trying to bring fresh faces into San Siro this month.

Barely a day goes by without another name been added to a pot that has already delivered deals for Ashley Young and Victor Moses.

Former manager Conte could complete further raids on the Premier League before the deadline passes, with Blues striker Olivier Giroud and Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen linked with moves.

Various other players are said to be registering on Inter’s radar, but Conte says that's not a bad thing as reinforcements are considered essential at an ambitious club.

Conte told reporters when asked about an ever-growing list of targets: “The director was very clear, new players can only arrive when others are sold, so this is a perfectly balanced transfer session.

“Some of these players haven’t been active for a while, so we must give them time to get into shape.

“This team overall lacks experience and doesn’t have the ingredients that allow you to win despite laying off the accelerator. We have to always be going at full speed.

“For now, we have brought in Young to cover for Kwadwo Asamoah’s injury and Moses on loan because Valentino Lazaro left. We are trying to reinforce various areas of the team.

“You in the media seem to act as if we just signed half of Real Madrid, but that’s not the right message. It’s an emergency situation tomorrow, because Antonio Candreva is suspended, so it’s possible Young will start.”

Conte has also sought to defend his tactical approach at Inter, with the Nerazzurri having fallen four points behind defending champions on the back of successive 1-1 draws.

He added: “Our idea is always to go on the attack, even when we score the first goal. We must try to score another goal and not just defend the one we have.

“The fact that we considered a draw away to Lecce to be a negative result shows how much Inter have advanced compared to past seasons.

“We must keep our feet on the ground, remain humble and accept that draw in the right way.

“People continue to ignore me when I say we are starting a journey, but we have achieved credibility in these six months and that is positive. We mustn’t lose sight of reality.”

Inter will be back in action on Sunday when they play host to .