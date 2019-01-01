Injury rules Nigeria's Faith Michael out of Fifa Women's World Cup

Ahead of their crucial clash with South Korea, the Super Falcons suffered a major setback with the news of the defender's injury

have suffered a major blow in the build-up to their second Group A game against with Faith Michael being ruled out of the 2019 Women's World Cup in .

Micheal sustained a ligament injury when Nigeria bowed 3-0 to Norway in their opening group encounter at the Stade Auguste-Delaune.

Last Saturday in , the Pitea IF defender was taken off the pitch after she collided with goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi in an effort to clear the ball in the 53rd minute.

Subsequently, the 32-year-old was moved to the hospital to undergo an MRI scan to confirm the extent of the knee injury.

"I can tell you that she [Faith Micheal] is out [for the rest of the tournament]," team's head coach Thomas Dennerby has exclusively confirmed to Goal.

"There is nothing to hide at this moment. It's really sad but we are hoping she gets a speedy quick recovery. She is also visiting the hospital for a routine checkup."

With Ikidi being ruled out, Chidinma Okeke, who replaced her against Norway is in pole position to start against South Korea in Grenoble on Wednesday.

Nigeria are third in Group A with no point and need a win against the Asians to keep alive their hopes of reaching the next round.