Injury concern for Man Utd as Alexis limps out of Reading clash

The Chile forward was forced off with what appeared to be a recurrence of his hamstring issue

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez limped off during the second half of his side's FA Cup clash with Reading.

The Chilean had just returned from a hamstring issue, and it appears to be a recurrence of the same problem that has forced him off, with the former Arsenal man pointing to his hamstring as he pulled up on 64 minutes before being replaced by Marcus Rashford.

Sanchez - making his first start under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - provided the assist for United's second goal, sliding the ball through for Romelu Lukaku - also starting for the first time under the new boss - who rounded Anssi Jaakkola and slotted home from an acute angle.

More to follow...