Arsenal

Injury blow for Arsenal as Tierney forced off against West Ham

Comments()
Getty
The Scotland defender lasted less than half an hour of Monday's game at London Stadium

Arsenal suffered an injury blow when defender Kieran Tierney was forced off with what looked like a shoulder problem during the first half of Monday night's Premier League clash with West Ham.

The Scotland international appeared to suffer the injury after colliding with Michail Antonio while defending a West Ham free-kick.

He was replaced by Sead Kolasinac, who was only promoted to the bench half an hour before kick-off when Hector Bellerin suffered an injury in the warm-up.

Editors' Picks

More to follow.

Close