Injuries threaten to derail Al Ahly's Champions League clash against Simba SC

The Egyptian giants will be missing almost 10 key players when they host Simba SC in Alexandria on Saturday

Al Ahly will plunge into Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group D battle against Tanzanian giants missing nine key players.

Captain Hossam Ashour, chief striker Walid Azarou, veterans Ahmed Fathy and Walid Soliman, defender Mohamed Naguib and forward Marawan Mohsen have been ruled out due to various injuries.

New signings Ramadan Sobhi, Yasser Ibrahim and Hamdy Fathy are also sidelined by injury. Al Ahly’s Uruguayan coach Martin Lasarte attributed the high number of injuries to the club’s closely-schedule of games.

“I believe our physical work is going well. The problem is that we are playing a game every 72 hours and this is not logic and causes a high number of injuries. But the players are returning gradually to the team and we have to continue working,” Lasarte told Cafonline.

The Group D leaders have been playing catch-up in the Egyptian Premier League where they have five games in hand after reaching last season’s Champions League final.

They are back in this continental premier club tournament with congested fixtures. Not long back the-injury blighted were also participating in the Arab Club Championships.

Article continues below

A section of Egyptian media has however blamed the Al Ahly medical staff for the high number of injuries.

The return of midfielder Salah Mohsen from injury though comes as good news for Lasarte whose side are yet to lose a match in this group after beating AS Vita in their opening game before a 1-1 stalemate against JS Saoura away in Algeria.

Simba get into this match smart from a 5-0 walloping by AS Vita, having started well by beating 3-0 at home.