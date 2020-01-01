ATK wins third ISL crown

The Kolkata franchise successfully won their third league title as they downed Chennaiyin FC in the final…

made history on Saturday as they won their third (ISL) title in six years to become the most successful team in the competition.

The Antono Habas’ side defeated 3-1 in Goa to clinch the title which eluded them in the last two seasons. They won their first league title in the inaugural season of the ISL when they defeated 1-0 with a late goal by Mohammed Rafique.

Their next piece of silverware came in the third season as they once again came up against the Blasters; this time to win on penalties. Habas has now become the first coach in the history of the competition to have won the league title twice.

Interestingly, ATK are the only side to have won the ISL final each time they have managed to qualify.