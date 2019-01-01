Indian national team: Pronay Halder hopes to win the King's Cup for Igor Stimac

The ATK midfielder is excited by the fact the new India coach has trained some of the best players in the world..

midfielder Pronay Halder feels that the newly appointed head coach Igor Stimac is the right man to lead the Indian national team.

"He (Stimac) has trained world class midfielders like Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic. [We can expect] exciting days ahead for Indian football. Personally, I think I would be able to learn a lot from him as he has worked with the best midfielders in the world," the midfielder told Goal .

"We are going to participate in the King's Cup after a long time. If we can win the tournament then that would be a fitting welcome gift," he added.

Halder, who has captained in the AFC , will be hoping to impress the new coach in the upcoming national camp.

India will be partaking in the King's Cup 2019 in in June where they are set to face the hosts, and Curacao and the former national team coach has already prepared a 36-member initial squad for the preparatory camp that is set to begin from May 22.