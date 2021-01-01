What did India coach Igor Stimac have to say after the 6-0 UAE loss?

The Indian national team coach has envisioned plans for as far as the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers...

A total of 19 Indian national team players have made their international debuts under head coach Igor Stimac. 11 of those debuts came during the recent friendlies against Oman and United Arab Emirates (UAE) national teams in March this year.

Against Oman, the Blue Tigers registered a 1-1 draw but UAE handed Igor Stimac's men a 6-0 defeat.

There has been a lot of backlash over the heavy loss to UAE, given that India had only suffered a 2-0 loss to the opponents in the 2019 Asian Cup. Head coach Igor Stimac has now addressed the results over the two matches.

How Stimac views the 6-0 loss to UAE?

"The two results come in very different circumstances. Apart from the fact that in both cases UAE won, we can’t compare those matches in any other segment. In 2019, both the teams (India and UAE) played in the group stages of the AFC Asian Cup – the Continental Championship to which both teams had headed after having prepared for a long time. Both the teams came in with their best and most experienced players which were at their disposal," said the 53-year-old.

On the other hand, UAE have been playing with a similar set-up for over a year, since the previous Asian Cup through the Asian qualifiers, the 2019 Gulf Cup and most recently the five friendlies The Whites have been involved in since the Coronavirus pandemic struck.

"We used to check the strength of our new players against the best striking line-up of UAE that has been playing together for a long time. It is unusual and surprising that many are now trying to create a bad atmosphere around us," Stimac added.

'I don't like the word experimentation'

The former Croatia national team coach further backed his selection of players for the friendlies against Oman and UAE as he dismissed suggestions that the loss was due to him experimenting with new players.

"Experimenting is when you play players in positions they have never played or when you switch to a game system that you did not practice in training. Personally, I don't like the word experimentation and it doesn't fit with what we do. We didn't bring a single player to Dubai who didn't deserve it with his performances in the Indian Super League.

"However, due to illness, injury or poor form we could not count on Rahul Bheke, Seriton Fernandes, Ashish Rai, Brandon Fernandes, Abdul Sahal, Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri," he explained.

Have India found their best first 11?

"Can I tell you 11 names now, and you feel that those 11 will represent India for the next three games, three months or three years?" Stimac quipped.

"Each new match is a new challenge and an opportunity to confirm the indicated trust or to leave the place to another candidate. The (Indian) national team consists of 30-35 players competing with each other for the starting position. Each position must have two-to-three quality players who are able to meet the requirements at a given time," the India coach looked as far as the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

"The best ones will learn lessons from these unpleasant results, and keep going forward together. They will invest more time in their work, improve their muscle strength and knowledge in technical-tactical points. At the beginning of our work we had clearly stated our goals – to qualify for the AFC Cup 2023, and create a team that will take a more serious part in the next World Cup qualifier in 2026."