Indian Football: ATK Mohun Bagan's Boris Singh tests positive for Coronavirus

The right-back has tested positive and is the first high profile cases amongst active professional footballers…

defender Boris Singh Thangjam has tested positive for the Coronavirus, Goal can confirm.

This is the first case of Covid-19 among active high-profile footballers in .

The 20-year-old was to undergo strength and conditioning training in the city of Bengaluru ahead of the new season of ISL. The player underwent a Covid-19 test which turned out to be positive. However, sources close to the player have informed that no symptoms have been visible yet.

He is in a stable condition and is observing isolation protocols in his home.

The 18-year-old was a key member of 's FIFA U-17 World Cup squad last season and subsequently attracted eyeballs with his impressive performances in the .

Although he was a consistent performer for for two season, the youngster is yet to make his first team debut for ATKMB in the ISL.

He had appeared for the team's Reserve side last season in the Durand Cup.

Boris had been earmarked as a huge talent ever since he caught the All India Football Federation (AIFF) scouts' eye when he led Manipur to the U14 national championship title in 2013.

He was also part of the India U20 team beat 2-1 in the COTIF tournament in under Floyd Pinto's tutelage.

Goal wishes the youngster a speedy recovery.