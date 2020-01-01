Indian Football: Clubs can delay payments for new players until the start of next season

As per recommendations given out by AIFF, the clubs have been asked to come to a mutual understanding with players when it comes to payments...

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has given rise to a lot of confusion with regards to player contracts for (ISL) and clubs.

A few clubs like and had even decided to activate the Force Majeure clause and stop payments to players in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. There were reports that several players are looking for legal redressal in such a scenario.

There was also confusion regarding when the 2019-20 season actually ended and when the new season might start. However, Goal can confirm that the All Football Federation (AIFF) has moved to provide some clarity to the situation by putting out recommendations to be followed while committing to new contracts and honouring the existing ones.

The AIFF has come up with a recommendation in consultation with FIFA to provide guidelines for overcoming the regulatory and legal issues faced in football during this situation. FIFA had earlier come up with their set of guidelines to be followed in contractual disputes during the Coronavirus situation. The AIFF has framed these recommendations after applying the concerned Indian laws to FIFA's suggestions.

It has been specified that the 2019-20 season will end formally on May 31, 2020, while the starting date for next season will not be determined as of now, unless there is more clarity on the pandemic. This has also seen the next two transfer windows postponed.

In effect, the AIFF's recommendations mention that since there is no starting date fixed for the upcoming season, contracts with new signings will be enforced only from the start of next season. Which basically means that the clubs can pay the players only from the start of the new season and not before that. Any payment agreed to be done before the season starts can also be delayed till there is clarity.

Also, there will be no effects on contracts that were set to end this year since the ending date has now been specified.

However, the catch is that AIFF's recomemndations are not legally binding. The player still has to agree to this 'suggestion'. If the player does not want to, he can seek legal redressal. However, given that FIFA and AIFF are recommending such a move, the club's arguments will have a base.

When it comes to existing contracts, the recommendations cohorts the club and the player to come to a mutual agreement with respect to payments and other contractual disputes. It states that unilateral variations to contracts will only be permitted in accordance with the prevailing national laws in .

If the clubs and players are unable to come to an agreement, the matter can be referred to FIFA Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) or Player Status Committee (PSC) which will take into cognizance the following factors:

1) whether the club had attempted to reach a mutual agreement with its employee(s);

2) the economic situation of the club;

3) the proportionality of any contract amendment;

4) the net income of the employee after contract amendment;

5) whether the decision applied to the entire squad or only specific employees.