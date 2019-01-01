Impressive India U-17 Women edge Thailand 1-0, set up final clash with Sweden

Substitute Thounaojam Kritina scored in injury time to hand her side the win...

U-17 Women’s team were 1-0 victors against in their must-win encounter in the U-17 Women’s Football Tournament on Tuesday in Mumbai. After succumbing to a 3-0 defeat against in their first game, the hosts needed a win over at the Mumbai Football Arena to qualify for the final.

Thounaojam Kritina scored in injury-time to help her side set up the summit clash against Sweden on Thursday (December 19, 2019).

The first half was an evenly-contested affair with dominating in the opening minutes but the visitors grew into the game. The attacking trident of Lynda Kom, Sunita Munda and Sumati Kumari created all sorts of problems for the Thailand defence, while Astam Oraon and Thokchom Martina shone in midfield.

The visitors too displayed their arsenal in attack but Shilky Devi and Jyoti Kumari stood tall in defence to keep their clean-sheet.

The first big chance of the game arrived for Thailand in the second half when Janista Jinantuya was through on goal. But Indian custodian Manju Ganjhu charged and prevented the visitors from taking the lead.

India’s first big chance arrived when Sumati was provided with an opportunity to break the deadlock after being played in from the left. But her shot hit the crossbar and ensured the scores were still level.

India were inches away from taking the lead yet again when Daisy Crasto netted the ball after coming off the bench in the second half. But the offside flag went up and the goal, which was a product of an intricate move, was disallowed.

Thailand saw a few chances go begging, with Pluemjai Sontisawat, Jinantuya, and Thawanrat Promthongmee guilty of missing chances.

Substitute Kritina then had her moment when her long-range effort was fumbled on the line by Thailand keeper Pawarisa Homyamyen in injury time.

The final is at 5:30 PM on Thursday and will be streamed live on the Facebook page of Indian Football Team.

India XI : Manju Ganjhu (GK); Jyoti Kumari, Purnima Kumari, Shilky Devi (C), Astam Oraon; Thokchom Martina, Sunita Munda, B Mariyammal, Priyangka Naorem; Lynda Kom, Sumati Kumari.

Thailand XI : Pawarisa Homyamyen (GK); Kanchuda Phona, Supapron Intarprasit, Nualanong Muensri, Kantisa Inchamnan; Pluemjai Sontisawat (C), Thanchanok Jansri; Suchavadee Chompaeng, Janista Jinantuya, Chattaya Pratumkul, Phinyada Phathakhor