Indian National Football Team: Know Your Rivals - UAE

The UAE national team, under head coach Bert van Marwijk, have been training at the sub-stadium of Al Wasl Club since Tuesday, March 23rd.

Having played out a goalless draw in a friendly against Iraq in January, Van Marwijk had earlier announced a 29-member squad for the friendly tie against India, the Dutch coach began the camp with 26 players.

Key midfielders Abdullah Al-Naqbi and Caio Canedo are ruled out with injuries while goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani has been dropped from the previous squad.

