Bayern Munich seized control of their Champions League quarter-final tie with Real Madrid, securing a 2-1 win in Tuesday’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Bayern Munich took a two-goal lead through Luis Díaz and Harry Kane in the 41st and 46th minutes, before Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé pulled one back in the 74th minute.

The return fixture is set for next Wednesday at the Allianz Arena, where one side will secure a semi-final berth against either Liverpool or Paris Saint-Germain.

After the final whistle, Bayern’s Arabic X account posted a celebratory photo and wrote, “Close the roof or open it… the result is the same.”

Real Madrid had requested that UEFA close the Bernabéu’s retractable roof, but Bayern complained that the move would artificially boost home-support noise levels.

UEFA ultimately sided with the hosts, ruling that the stadium owner may decide such matters.

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