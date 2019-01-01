Imama Amapakabo lauds Nigeria U23 after big win against Libya

The Dream Team VII cruised past the Libyans at the Stephen Keshi Stadium with Victor Osimhen’s hat-trick and a goal from David Okereke

U23 coach Imama Amapakabo has lauded his side for their 4-0 whitewash of Libya in Monday’s second leg qualifiers.

Having lost 2-0 in the first leg last Wednesday at the Stade de Ben Guerdane, the Dream Team VII bounced back in style with the loanee Victor Osimhen scoring a hat-trick before David Okereke wrapped up the rout as they advance into the final stage of the qualifiers on 4-2 aggregate.

And the 49-year-old gaffer who admitted of knowing nothing of their opponents prior to their first leg encounter has lauded his side for the impeccable performance.

“We knew nothing about the Libyans in the first leg and paid for it,” Amapakabo told media after the game.

“The players came out stronger in this game especially in the second half against a defensive team.”

Nigeria will tackle the winner between Sudan and in the final round of the qualifiers.