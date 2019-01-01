'I'm too wild for politics' - Rapinoe proud of activism but unsure of future

The U.S women's national team star has been outspoken about current affairs, but is unsure if she will ever pursue a role in government

U.S. national team star Megan Rapinoe says she is unsure of her future once she steps away from the game as she admitted that she believes that she is "too wild" for politics.

Rapinoe was an outspoken critic of U.S. President Donald Trump in the lead-up to, during and after the USWNT's triumph in this summer.

The winger stated before the tournament that she would not partake in the customary trip to the White House should the U.S. win, prompting Trump to hit back by saying the USWNT should think about winning before any sort of celebration.

Rapinoe, who said the president should have better things to do, helped the U.S. do just that, with the 34-year-old winger winning the Golden Boot and Golden Ball while emerging as the star of the tournament as the U.S. topped the 2-0 in the finale to win the World Cup.

The winger also stressed to FIFA president Gianni Infantino that she was looking for legitimate action when it comes to equal pay as she has been one of several USWNT regular to criticize both FIFA and U.S. Soccer for their treatment of players in the women's game.

Rapinoe addressed the crowd at the USWNT's ticker-tape in New York soon after the World Cup victory, where she told onlookers to "love more, hate less" while joking that she was "too busy" to challenge Trump with a presidential run of her own.

Democratic presidential candidate and Governor of Washington Jay Inslee has said that he would want Rapinoe, who plays for the Seattle Reign, as his secretary of state if he is elected, but Rapinoe admitted that she is unsure if politics is something that she would pursue in her future.

"I don’t know quite yet. We’re getting a lot bigger of course. I don’t know if politics is where I want to be," Rapinoe said on Saturday.

"I’ll always be very involved with politics in some way, but I think I might be too wild for politics at this point."

In addition to her criticisms of Trump, Rapinoe has been outspoken for gay rights and equal pay for the USWNT throughout her career.

She rose into the national spotlight in 2016 when she kneeled for the national anthem prior to an NWSL match against the Chicago Red Stars.

The winger's protest was in solidarity with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled prior to games to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

Rapinoe has made 158 appearances for the USWNT since making her debut in 2006, scoring 50 goals including six at this summer's World Cup victory.