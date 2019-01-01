'I'm the luckiest man on the planet!' - Eriksen relieved after late VAR intervention

The Tottenham midfielder thought his side was finished on Raheem Sterling's late goal, which was ruled out by VAR

Christian Eriksen says he feels like he is "one of the luckiest guys on the planet" after held on to beat in Wednesday's quarter-final thanks to a late VAR review.

Spurs went into Wednesday's match with a 1-0 lead, having beaten City at the club's new stadium thanks to a Son Heung-min goal in the first leg.

But the tie quickly turned on its head with both teams scoring twice in the first 11 minutes.

The match went to half-time locked at 3-3 on aggregate, giving Spurs the advantage on away goals, as Raheem Sterling and Son scored twice while Bernardo Silva also added a goal.

Sergio Aguero's second half goal then put City in the driver's seat before Fernando Llorente gave Spurs the lead once again.

A late VAR call ruled out a last-gasp winner from Sterling, as Spurs survived long enough to shock their Premier League rivals and advance to the semi-finals.

Eriksen, who gave up the ball away during the build-up to what would have been Sterling's winning goal, told BT Sport: "I must be one of the luckiest guys on the planet tonight! I thought it was all over but It was a fun game.

"It was a rollercoaster, we gave them a lot but also got a lot it was a weird game.

"After today we take a deep breathe , it will be a fairytale to play them and fun to be back in the Arena again."

With the win, Spurs advance to the club's first semi-final in the competition since 1962, when it was still called the European Cup.

Now, Mauricio Pochettino's side will face with a spot in the final on the line while meet to determine the other finalist.

“It was unbelievable - the way it finished. I am so happy, so proud," Pochettino told BT Sport. "My players are heroes to be here. I am so happy for them, so happy for the fans.

Article continues below

“In a moment many things happened in your head, the disappointment was massive but they changed the decision. That is why we love football.

"Today we showed great character and great personality it was an unbelievable game.”

Spurs will face Ajax at home on April 30 for the first leg before facing the Dutch side on May 7 in the return fixture.