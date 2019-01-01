'I'm praying that they do it' - Wilson backs Liverpool title challenge

The Wales international is hoping that the Reds can go on to win the league this season

Harry Wilson, on loan at from , says he is "praying" that his parent club can "get the job done" and clinch a first-ever Premier League title.

Wilson has excelled in the Championship, managing 12 goals from 33 games as the Rams push for a play-off place under Frank Lampard.

In his absence, Liverpool have enjoyed a stellar season and are matching reigning champions stride for stride in a thrilling Premier League title race.

Despite being away from the club, Wilson admits that he has enjoyed watching the Reds perform so admirably.

"It’s great watching from the outside and seeing the lads do so well," Wilson told S4C.

"Only one defeat in the Premier League and any other season, they’d be top by a few points, but it’s just unfortunate that City are such a strong team this year as well.

"We’re still in the , which we always seem to do so well in, so as a Liverpool fan looking in, it’s great.

"I’m just praying that we get the job done and win the league. It’s where we want to be. Liverpool at the top end of the table and I’m here praying that they do it."

The 22-year-old also opened up on how he feels his game has improved at Derby beyond his trademark long-range strikes and insists he is fully focused on earning promotion with his temporary employers.

"I’d like to think there’s a lot more to my game than just free kicks. I feel when people watch the highlights, they only see the free kicks and goals, but I think I’ve improved my game over the course of the season," he added.

"The favourite has to be the one at Old Trafford. Being a Liverpool fan and doing it at Old Trafford was a fantastic feeling for me.

"There’s also the one I scored for against the . To do that in a competitive game for your country, with a young team against tough opposition, to see that fly in and it turn out to be the winner, it was a fantastic feeling.

"From the first day [at Derby], the coaching staff, players and fans have been great with me.

"It’s been a good season and we’re still in the play-off picture. It’s up to us to finish the season strong.

"To be honest, we’re in such an important part of the season for Derby, that’s all I’m focused on. We’re maybe not as high as we wanted to be, but my full focus is on making sure we get into the play-offs and giving ourselves the best chance of getting into the Premier League."

