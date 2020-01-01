'I'm not sure if Zaha's role has changed' - Crystal Palace manager Hodgson

The winger has been playing a key role for the Eagles and the English tactician has disclosed the forward’s desire to continue his fine displays

manager Roy Hodgson has spoken about Wilfried Zaha's role ahead of their encounter against on Monday.

The international has been delivering consistent performances for the Eagles to help the club maintain their Premier League status.

In the current campaign, the forward has been in fine form in front of goal, firing home five strikes and providing two assists in eight league games.

His scintillating showings helped the Selhurst Park outfit to their current eighth spot on the Premier League table.

Hodgson has praised the form of the 28-year-old and disclosed the forward’s desire to score more goals for the club.

“Zaha is in very good form at the moment, I'm pretty sure they'll be well aware of that and trying to stop him,” Hodgson said in a pre-match press conference.

“He's definitely more focused on scoring goals. He's always been dangerous, but now he's attracting attention because of his goals and assists whereas in the past he helped us win games but may not have got on the scoresheet.”

Zaha has impressed in the forward role since teaming up with Palace and Hodgson has revealed the club has always believed in his ability.

“I'm not certain about how his role has changed. He's never really played as an out-and-out winger since I've been here,” he continued.

“He spent virtually the first season upfront with Townsend, now it's with [Michy] Batshuayi or [Jordan] Ayew.

“I don't read as much into the second striker role. Our aim is to get him on the ball high up the pitch to use all the skills he has.

“He's never been a winger during my three years at the club. He's played as a wide forward, getting in the box when the ball's on the opposite flank.

“We know he can not only create goal chances, but we've always believed in his ability to score goals.”

Zaha will hope to help Crystal Palace clinch their fifth Premier League win of the season against Burnley at Turf Moor.