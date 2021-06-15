'I'm fine - under the circumstances' - Eriksen offers update on his condition following collapse with Denmark
Christian Eriksen has delivered a first public message since his collapse during Denmark's Euro 2020 date with Finland, with the Inter playmaker offering an update on his condition.
The 29-year-old suffered cardiac arrest when representing his country in their opening game of this summer's European Championship.
He had to be resuscitated on the field in Copenhagen, with messages of support for the former Tottenham star flooding in as he continues on a road to recovery in hospital.
What has been said?
Addressing his well wishers and offering an insight into his current state of health, Eriksen has posted on social media: "Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family.
"I'm fine - under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.
"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."