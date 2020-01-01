'I'm back!' - Ibrahimovic delighted to be returning 'home' to Milan as he undergoes medical

After arriving back in Italy to complete his return to the Rossoneri, the Swede says he wants to make San Siro "jump with joy again"

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is delighted to be "home" after arriving to undergo a medical ahead of his return to .

The Swede will sign a six-month contract, with an option for another year, with the Rossoneri after touching down at Linate Airport in Milan on Thursday.

The 38-year-old striker was available on a free transfer after deciding to end a two-year stint with side .

Ibrahimovic represented Milan from 2010 until 2012, winning the Scudetto and Supercoppa Italiana, and expressed his pleasure at securing a second stint.

"I remember arriving in this same spot many years ago. What matters now is that I'm back and I'm happy," Ibrahimovic told Milan TV .

"I've always said this is my home and I'm finally back. I've played for other teams in my years, but finally I'm back and that's all that matters.

Asked if he had a message for the fans, who gathered in their hundreds at the airport to catch a glimpse of the star striker, Ibrahimovic added: "I'm back, finally.

"I'm eager to see the fans at San Siro, to make the stadium jump with joy again."

Former Milan head coach Fabio Capello offered his opinion on Ibrahimovic's return and believes he still has plenty to offer, even at 38.

"Zlatan's return to Milan is positive in two respects: for what he can still offer as a player and for the contribution of personality," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The stories of the poor US championship are bleak. It is not at the level of the best European leagues.

Article continues below

"Ibrahimovic will need a few games to settle, but then he will become decisive. Milan have little personality. Zlatan will shake the team.

"However, the transfer window cannot end here. We need a reinforcement in defence."

Milan sit 11th in after a 5-0 thrashing at , their worst league loss for 21 years, prior to the mid-season break. They return to action at home to on Monday.