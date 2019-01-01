'I'll still celebrate with fans next time I score' - Selangor's German eager to start impressing

Selangor's new signing Antonio German is adamant on proving his critics wrong in the coming games for the Red Giants.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Selangor fans are quickly losing patience with their side, after seeing the Red Giants held to two consecutive 1-1 draws against newly-promoted sides in their opening Super League matches.

The lacklustre performance of head coach B. Satiananthan's charges have put a damper on the club's rejuvenation process under president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin, and against Petaling Jaya City last Saturday, the Red Giants' supporters made their unhappiness known, with forward Antonio German singled out as one of the targets.

The new foreign signing and his teammates had a difficult night, and when the Grenadian was substituted off in the 63rd minute, he was greeted by jeers from the away crowd.

When met by Goal on Thursday, the 27-year old said that he did not take the fans' barracking personally, and insisted that he is eager to improve for his new club.

"I never go out to do badly, I always go out to give my best. In the last game, I had been sick the whole week. I played badly and it was a bad game. Everybody has a bad game, it's only human.

"I know I could have done better in the last game. But I had no energy, and have only just recovered, literally. I won't make any excuses, I will do better and focus on the next game.

"I'll continue to work hard for the team, and thankfully the coach still trusts me, which is the most important thing. Hopefully in the next game I can prove them (fans) wrong," said the former Queens Park Rangers man.

Asked whether he has any message to the Red Giants faithful, this is what he said:

"I was surprised when they jeered at me, but you have to be mentally strong in this game and deal with it. Fans will be fans, you know? They're passionate about the team, they want to see results, and for everyone to play well.

"Keep supporting the team and the players. I know it's tough at times, when the results don't go our way, but I won't take it (criticism) personally, if I score, I'm still going to celebrate with you (Selangor fans). I'll keep doing my best!"

