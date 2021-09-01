Ilaix Moriba explains why he chose to join RB Leipzig in transfer from Barcelona

The 18-year-old had reported interest from the Premier League but instead opted to continue his career in Germany

Ilaix Moriba has explained that RB Leipzig's attacking style helped convince him to join the Bundesliga outfit from Barcelona.

The 18-year-old moved to Leipzig on deadline day in a deal worth an initial €16 million (£13m/$19m), but which could rise to €22m (£19m/$26m) with bonuses.

Moriba was subject to reported interest from Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham but instead opted to continue his career in the Bundesliga.

What was said?

“I’m very happy to be able to join RB Leipzig," Moriba told the club's official website. "It’s a very exciting club, one that has always preferred to play attacking football, which fits perfectly to me.



"I’m confident that Leipzig is the right place for me to take the next step in my career and continue my development, which is what informed my decision.



"Now, my full focus is on settling in at the club, within the team and the city in order to be able to play to my best as quickly as possible. We have big goals this season and I can’t wait to take on this challenge at Leipzig.”

Moriba's time at Barca

Moriba came through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, becoming one of the club's best prospects before making his senior debut last season in January.

He would go on to make 18 total appearances in a breakout campaign, scoring two goals.

But Moriba's time at Barca was cut short after negotiations over a new contract stalled.

With the Guinea-born midfielder’s deal set to expire next year, Barca opted to cash in on their youth product rather than risk losing him for free next summer.

