Ikeme: Covid-19 vaccine passports for Premier League stadium entry is discriminatory and wrong

The United Kingdom government is planning to use vaccination cards as a mode of entry into public places which could affect football in England

Former Nigeria and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Carl Ikeme is against the introduction of coronavirus vaccine passports as a means of entry into football stadiums.

Earlier this week, the United Kingdom government under Boris Johnson proposed plans on how the vaccine cards would help people return to large gatherings including festivals and sports events.

The vaccine passport is a card given to people after receiving a jab of the coronavirus vaccine and could prove if they had a recent negative test or have natural immunity.

With spectators expected at the Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final and semi-final clash between Southampton and Leicester on April 18, Ikeme warned the FA against demanding the vaccine pass before entry.

“A lot of older people have taken the vaccine and a lot of people will take it, but there’s a proportion of society who won’t and it will be the same with football,” Ikeme told INews.

“What is the FA going to do when that happens? Because it will happen, I guarantee it. They’re not going to exclude the players from playing. It’s a situation that could arise later down the line if the FA don’t get to grips with it straight away and realise it is discrimination and it is wrong.”

“Some of the players I know wouldn’t get vaccinated. Will they be excluded from football as well? Are their families not allowed to come to a game if they’ve not got a Covid pass?

“It’s a slippery slope when you’re mandating people to prove their medical information to live in a normal, free society.”

Ikeme who played over 200 matches for Wolves before he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in 2017, added that people showing their Covid-status certification invades their privacy.

“I believe it could possibly lead to further intrusions into people’s private lives and that’s where it draws a line for me," he continued.

“Football should be the leading example, leading the way in this. I’m all for easing fans in, maybe not having full capacity then bringing the capacity up.

“But I believe if football plays a part in this [vaccine passports] it is complicit in trying to push these into society.”