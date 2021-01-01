Iheanacho wins Leicester City’s Goal of the Season award

The Nigeria international has been rewarded for his impressive showings in front of goal after he was honoured with an award

Kelechi Iheanacho has won the Leicester City Goal of the Season award for his wonder strike against Crystal Palace in April.

The 24-year-old scored the match-winning goal in the encounter after Timothy Castagne had cancelled out Wilfried Zaha’s opener.

The centre-forward cut inside with his left foot before unleashing a ferocious shot past helpless goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

The strike has been adjudged as the best from any Leicester player in the 2020-21 campaign and has been rewarded for his effort.

In scooping the individual accolade, the Nigeria international beat competition from Dennis Praet, James Vardy, James Maddison, Cengiz Under, Harvey Barnes, James Justin, Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans and Luke Thomas.

Now to reveal our 2020/21 𝗚𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 ⚽️



It's @67Kelechi 🆚 Crystal Palace 💥 pic.twitter.com/tXbYEHZPMy — Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 21, 2021

Iheanacho is currently enjoying his best season at King Power Stadium since teaming up with the side from Manchester City in the summer of 2017.

The attacker was named the Premier League Player of the Month for March for the first time in his career after bagging five goals in only three games.

Iheanacho’s form has helped Leicester maintain their third spot on the Premier League as they aim to secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

His contribution also played a key role as the Foxes won the 2021 FA Cup title, scoring four goals in the competition.

Iheanacho has now found the back of the net 19 times and provided seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this season.

He will hope to add to his tally when Leicester square off against Tottenham Hotspur in their last Premier League game on Sunday.

The attacker signed a new three-year contract with Leicester in April to ward off other European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Iheanacho remains a key member of the Nigeria national team and recently helped the three-time African champions qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.