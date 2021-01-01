Iheanacho: Oliseh leads praise for Manchester United slayer

The Nigeria international has been hailed for his man-of-the-match performance against the Red Devils at King Power Stadium

Sunday Oliseh and fans have praised the performances of Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho against Manchester United in Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final game.

The 24-year-old had a telling impact in the encounter to help his side stun the Red Devils 3-1 and advanced into the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Nigeria international made his 15th start of the season against United and found the back of the net twice, setting up another goal at the King Power Stadium.

The forward is now one of only two players - along with Sergio Aguero - to score 20 or more goals in England's club competitions over the last six years.

Iheanacho has bagged 12 goals in total and provided five assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season, amid other dazzling displays.

Former Nigeria midfielder and coach Oliseh could not hide his feelings for Iheanacho and took to social media to laud the terrific performances of the attacker and also praised his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi, who has also been in fine form for the Foxes this campaign.

Other fans have also reacted to the five-star displays from the striker in his recent games for Leicester City this campaign.

Bravo 4 tonight,@Kelechi72 & @Ndidi25 are maybe on the way to bringing Nigeria back to Top club football, Makes me proud pic.twitter.com/8y3B3Xwgjr — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) March 21, 2021

The Iheanacho currently playing for Leicester pic.twitter.com/iMLkXtKtbC — 👽Ayo 👽 (@basedpapi__) March 21, 2021

Senoirman Kelz doing the Lord’s work. Iheanacho thank you o 🤲🏽 #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/Z5ER6jYlUf — First Son of Kuforiji (@onlyonekufo) March 21, 2021

Thank the lord. We get to watch Peléchi Iheanacho today😍 pic.twitter.com/7fpEumSpFv — Nick - Ndidi is the 🐐 (@LCFCNickk) March 21, 2021

Senior Man Kelechi Iheanacho 🙌🏾🙌🏾



Making us proud!🇳🇬🇳🇬#LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/J6a7yzZSYr — Preacher of Love (@ibukun_akom) March 21, 2021

Kelechi iheanacho has finally had his revenge on maguire for stealing his slippers 👍🏽#LEIMUN #FACup pic.twitter.com/Uij91ERLPD — baby pluto. (@onovo_xx) March 21, 2021

martial plays like someone downloaded iheanacho & stopped at 20% #LEIMUN — sekeghTER (@sezzz_g) March 21, 2021

Who is the best?

Like for Iheanacho. Retweet for Martial #LEIMUN pic.twitter.com/vSbkam9tDR — Nungua Burna🥲(INFORMATION WC WIASE) (@viewsdey) March 21, 2021

Iheanacho for 2023!!! #LEIMUN — Ebube The Statesman (@akaebube) March 21, 2021

Maguire after chasing Iheanacho tonight😩 pic.twitter.com/ehzc9sauMY — PRINCE OFFICIAL (@tndlawal) March 21, 2021