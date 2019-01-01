Iheanacho nominated for Leicester City award

The 23-year-old’s close-range finish against Burton has been shortlisted for the Foxes’ best goal for last month

Kelechi Iheanacho’s League Cup strike against Burton Albion has been nominated for Goal of the Month for October.

The international put the King Power Stadium outfit in front with a fine close-range finish to help the Foxes claim a 3-1 victory against the League One side.

The 23-year-old will compete with Jamie Vardy, Youri Tielemans, Ayoze Perez and James Maddison as well as Khanya Leshabela and Josh Eppiah for a chance to clinch the prize.

The former man, who has found game-time difficult to come by this season, has scored two goals in two appearances.

Iheanacho will hope to make his first Premier League appearance this season when Leicester City host on Saturday.