Iheanacho dreams of Leicester City Champions League qualification, hails Vardy and Salah

The Nigeria international has spoken on a number of issues and hopes to help the Foxes clinch a place in Europe next season

Kelechi Iheanacho is hoping to play in the with , having experienced the competition during his time with .

The King Power Stadium outfit was third in the Premier League before the outbreak of the coronavirus which forced football activities into a hiatus.

The Foxes have, however, not been at their best since the restart of the English top-flight, winning only one of their last five games, owing to the injury problems suffered by some of their key players like James Maddison, Ben Chilwell and Ricardo.

Leicester are now currently fourth on the league table, one point above fifth-placed , who have been in top form lately.

The 23-year-old international has praised the Red Devils squad but insisted his side will be focused on their target.

"Bruno [Fernandes] is a top player. They've got Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba back in the team now. They're flying. But that's not what we need to worry about. We just need to focus on our games," Iheanacho told Sky Sports.

"Madders [Maddison], Chilly [Chilwell] and Ricardo are fantastic players. They have a big impact on the team. I love playing with them.

"But everyone can fill the gaps as well. Everyone knows what to do when you're taking someone's place."

"We've worked really hard to get to this stage, so it would really be a dream [to qualify for the Champions League].”

Iheanacho has been in fine form since the restart of the league, scoring two goals in his last three games and explained how he stayed fit during the coronavirus break.

"We've been training at home and the coaches have been giving us work to do. It's gone well. I was just keeping fit and training every day," he continued.

Iheanacho was deployed on the right of the front three in a 3-4-3 formation in the Foxes’ draw against on Tuesday and explained the position is familiar to him.

He also praised Leicester’s first-choice striker Jamie Vardy and forward Mohamed Salah for their brilliant finishes, which he hopes to emulate.

"It's not the first time I've started there. It's not really right-wing. It's two strikers and one behind me and Jamie [Vardy]. Sometimes I drift off to the right, so I'm more inside,” he added.

"Playing with Jamie is an honour. He's a top finisher, so whenever he plays and scores he inspires me because I want to repeat that.

"Mo Salah is Mo Salah! If I find myself in that position, I'll just crack on. We just need to play according to the plans."

Iheanacho teamed up with Manchester City on the back of his eye-catching performances at the 2013 U17 World Cup, where he scooped the Golden Ball award as he helped Nigeria clinch the title.

The forward made his debut in the Premier League against in August 2015 after replacing Raheem Sterling and went on to make 46 league appearances, scoring 12 goals for the Citizens before joining Leicester in the summer of 2017 for a fee of £25 million.

"My Premier League debut was against Watford in 2015. I got a few minutes or so. It was truly heart-warming. So nice, being young and then scoring goals,” he added

"There are young players doing well now and I'm happy for them, like Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood. You never know how it really feels until you start getting older and understand more."

Iheanacho has bagged 10 goals and provided four assists for the King Power Stadium outfit across all competitions this season.

The forward will hope to continue his fine showings when Leicester take on Bournemouth in their next Premier League game on Sunday.